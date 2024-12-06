Choose Women on the Ballot: Araba Biesema Crentsil, Women and Children’s Rights Advocate

The founder of Queen of Ghana Pageant who is also the managing director of Child Intervention Organisation urges Ghanaians to Vote for Women.

As Ghana approaches the polls tomorrow, let us, as women, recognize the power of our voices and vote in shaping the future of our nation. This election is a unique opportunity to champion female leadership by supporting the incredible women who have stepped forward to represent us in parliament.

The Model and Former beauty Queen said female leaders bring diverse perspectives, empathy, and strength to governance, qualities that can drive meaningful change for our communities and families. By voting for female candidates, we are not just casting a ballot but we are investing in the empowerment of women and the advancement of a more inclusive Ghana.

We appeal to all Ghanaian women to throw their weight behind our female candidates. Let us show the world that Ghanaian women believe in the transformative power of female leadership.

Together, we can break barriers, inspire future generations, and build a Ghana where women take their rightful place in decision-making.

Remember, our collective voice as women can inspire change. Araba Biesema Crentsil popularly known as Yvonne Crentsil has over the years dedicated her life to shaping and training young girls to become better leaders. Araba Crentsil is calling on all to support women especially in our part of the world where women are mostly targeted when they stand up for themselves. The 2024 general elections give Ghana another opportunity to show the world our commitment to be the leader in Africa’s democracy, she said. As we approach 2030, it is our collective responsibility to do all we can to achieve United Nations SDG GOAL 5, which is to Achieve Gender Equality and Empower All Women. This can only materialise when women become a key part of decision and policy making.

Story by Jackie Hanson