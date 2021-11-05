Chop Bar operator fined GH¢800.00 over unsanitary conditions

The Kade Magistrate court presided over by Mr Emmanuel K. Boadu has sentenced a 42-year-old prominent chop bar operator to a fine of GHS 800.00 or in default serve eight months imprisonment in hard labour.

The accused person Ama Oye was charged with improper disposal of waste water at public space and preparing food for public consumption under unsanitary conditions.

However, she pleaded guilty with her explanation which was not accepted by the court.

According to the prosecution which was led by a Senior Environmental Health Officer, Mr Martin Abotsi, the accused is a chop bar operator at Asoum near Kade and that Health Environmental Officers on their routine inspection came across an insanitary earth drain in the neighbourhood and traced it to a kitchen where the accused prepares food for public consumption.

He said it was also realised that the drains created by the accused was used to dispose of bath and kitchen waste water.

Mr Abotsi said the accused had also accumulated refuse and other solid waste water on the premises where she prepares the food.

He said the insanitary drain coupled with the disposal of waste water by the accused has made the neighbourhood filthy and unclean.

He said the accused was advised severally by Environmental Health Officers but she failed to comply and was therefore served with the summons to appear before the court.