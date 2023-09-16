Chop Life hands over refurbished Bronx Boxing Gym

James Town, an abode of boxing in Ghana was lightened up on Friday morning when the refurbished Bronx Boxing Gym in the community was handed over by Mr. Eazi, a popular musician, businessman and sports fan to Coach Lawrence Carl Lokko.

The ceremony attracted a lot of dignitaries and personalities including veteran boxing manager and consultant Mr. Yoofi Boham, Sharaf Mahama, son of former President John Mahama, Mr. Sammy Anim Addo CEO of Bronx Boxing Promotions, Mr. Bernard Quartey President of the Ghana Boxing Federation, Mr. Dauda Fuseni Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Federation, Mr. Alex Ntiamoah Boakye, Mr. Kobby Annan, Mr. Fletcher Enchill, Osibo, Alhaji Theo Tetteh CEO of Golden Beach Resort, World class boxing referee Mr. Roger Barnor, Hon.Ashie Kotey, former IBF World Champion Joseph Fresh King Kong Agbeko, former IBC World Champion Emmanuel Tagoe and others.

MC Sam Gold set the stage after prayers and cutting of the tape before entry.

Mr. Eazi, CEO of Chop Life who financed the marvelous work which include an office and dressing room presented a glove to symbolize the handing over of the project.

He acknowledged the champions and those who invest and support boxing.

He said Africa has abundant talent but lack facilities to develop

Sustaining community development and he is ready to support the film, music and sports industries.

“This is the beginning of many initiatives, thank you all for believing in Africa” he said.

The Chop Life Gaming boss added “Chop life before life chop you”.

After graduating from KNUST and Harvard University, the enterprising entrepreneur, Oluwatosin Ajibade aka Mr. Eazi. became a Musician and successful Businessman who loves sports and people in general. His company, betPawa sponsors the Ghana Premier League.

An exhibition bout between Daniel Selassie Gosh and John Zile saw what Bronx Boxing Gym can produce as they declared their readiness for international titles.

Coach Carl Lokko who is a board member of the Ghana Boxing Authority and Ghana Mixed Martia Arts Federation said many boxing gyms are lacking in equipment despite that fact that Ghana has quality boxers. He expressed that boxers need to train and live in a clean and nice environment, so he thanked Mr. Eazi for assisting the gym, dubbed as the ‘Home of Champions.

Another exhibition bout between two WBO Africa Champions, John Laryea and Sheriff Quaye got the fans cheering and clapping.

Joseph Agbeko, former WBC Bantamweight champion thanked Mr. Eazi for supporting boxing instead of music which is his field.

Dauda Fuseni, Vice President of GBF thanked Chop Life Gaming and urged Bronx Gym to maintain the facility.

Mr. Sammy Anim Addo CEO of Bronx Boxing Promotions hoped that more gyms will also benefit from such philanthropic individuals.