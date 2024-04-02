‘Chosen Children’ Wins Big At Functional Fitness Competition For Orphanages

Chosen Children of Darkuman emerged winners, Great James from Chorkor placed second, Shalom of Zion got third position, and Enough Grace from Aworshie was fourth at the ‘Dawn of the Orphanages’ Functional Fitness Competition held at the Zulka Astro Turf at Dansoman in Accra.

They were involved in endurance, strength, speed, and power tests with running, squatting, press jumps, and sit-ups for under 14 years and above 15 years.

All the ten selected representatives for the various Orphanages were committed to the course and willing to win. They were trained by qualified instructors for four months before the competition.

Before the competition, all the orphans and instructors took part in an exciting aerobics session.

Mr. Charles Owusu Ansah, President of Functional Fitness League Ghana was happy for another successful event which attracted a lot of the media.

He commended the participants especially the winners, saying the best athletes are being monitored and they will be selected for a bigger comfort.

He also hailed the technical officers who were also undergoing a training exercise.

Present was Nana Adu Mankatta, President of Sports For All Ghana who led team Ghana at the opening and closing ceremonies of the 13th African Games, and other fitness instructors and lovers of fitness