Chowdeck Introduces Customer Rewards and Rider Training Program to Enhance On-Demand Delivery Experience in Ghana

To officially launch its operations in Ghana, Chowdeck, Africa’s leading on-demand delivery service, has introduced its market-leading customer rewards scheme and a comprehensive rider training program, designed to equip its team of riders with the skills they need to deliver faster, safer and more reliable service to customers.

Riders were trained on key areas such as professionalism, effective app usage, customer service and delivery quality. They were also introduced to Rider Games – a performance-based incentive system that rewards them with cash bonuses for completing a set number of orders. Riders can also access up to GHS1,000 in loans depending on their activity. The training program will be delivered periodically to ensure that the highest standards are maintained as Chowdeck continues to scale its operations in Ghana.

For customers, Chowdeck is introducing its expansive referral scheme where new users get 10 cedis on their first order and another 10 cedis on their second order when they invite their friends to join Chowdeck. Customers can also unlock their Chowscore, Chowdeck’s loyalty scheme, after their first order of the month, giving them access to rewards like free delivery and exclusive discounts, depending on their tier. In addition, Customers can also enjoy an unlimited 30 percent discount and free deliveries on their orders.

Chowdeck’s entry into the Ghanaian Market – with operations in Osu, Cantonments, Labone, Airport, Dzorwulu, East Legon, Madina, Adenta, Oyarifa and Abokobi – will bring its signature blend of speed, reliability and local flavor to Accra’s bustling food and retail scene. Customers can conveniently order hot meals, groceries and household items, and have them delivered in an average of 30 minutes. The company has built an effective logistics operation – powered by cutting-edge technology – that businesses can leverage to seamlessly deliver items to customers while also providing consumers with an easy platform to order their favourite items.

Since launching in Nigeria in October 2021, Chowdeck has acquired 1.5 million users and more than 20,000 riders across 11 cities. The expansion into Ghana marks a major milestone in the company’s ambition to become the go-to delivery service across the continent.

Rapid urbanisation and evolving consumer behaviour in Ghana’s key cities presents interesting market growth opportunities. Recent data suggest that 87 percent of consumers in Ghana used mobile phones to access food delivery platforms and the value of digital payment transactions in Ghana is projected to reach US$2.35 billion in 2025, emphasizing the shift towards cashless transactions.

According to Femi Aluko, CEO of Chowdeck, “Ghana represents the first steps in our broader pan-African growth strategy. We are starting in Accra and are excited to be kicking off our operations. This expansion is more than just growth – it’s about building the infrastructure for commerce and convenience across the continent. We are committed to delivering real value to both businesses and customers, while also creating meaningful income opportunities for thousands of riders who power our ecosystem.”

Chowdeck is also bringing onboard Henry Whyte (formerly Senior Operations Manager at Bolt Ghana) to lead its operations in the country. During his time at Bolt, Henry played a key role in driving the company to market leadership in Ghana’s ride-hailing sector. He brings this operational expertise to Chowdeck as it scales its delivery network and customer experience in Ghana.

Henry Whyte, Country Lead – Ghana at Chowdeck, said “our goal is to raise the bar for on-demand delivery in Ghana by combining cutting-edge technology, local talent and best-in-class- customer experience. We are here to create value across the marketplace – helping merchants to scale, empowering consumers with convenience and providing well-paid employment for our network of riders”

The Chowdeck app is now available for download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store in Ghana.

About Chowdeck

​​Chowdeck is a technology company that connects business with consumers, allowing customers to order meals, groceries and household items from a variety of vendors and have it delivered to their doorstep. Founded in October 2021 and backed by Y Combinator, Chowdeck combines reliable logistics, smart technology, and strong merchant partnerships to deliver delight to thousands of users daily.

For more information, please visit: www.chowdeck.com