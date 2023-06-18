CHPS compound commissioned for New Adwanpong

The Atwima Kwanwoma District Assembly, as part of efforts to make healthcare accessible to citizens, has commissioned a community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound for the people of New Adwampong.

The construction of the facility ends the unpleasant situation where people had to travel long distances just to access basic health services.

Mr Prince Karikari, the District Chief Executive (DCE), said the availability of health professionals to take care of basic health needs of the people would not only eliminate the travelling inconvenience but also save them money.

He said the commissioning of the CHPS compound was, yet another milestone achieved during his tenure in health infrastructure, saying that the Assembly was committed to prioritising the health of the people.

The DCE said the district was benefiting from the broad vision of the government to build a robust health sector to provide quality healthcare to Ghanaians and urged the people to rally behind the current administration as it took steps to strengthen the health system.

He said the numerous health infrastructure being built across the country demonstrated the government’s determination to prioritise the health of Ghanaians.

Mr. Karikari mentioned the construction of a new 100-bed hospital at Trede as well as a 40-bed hospital currently under construction at Twedie as some of the massive health infrastructure being executed in the district.

He said despite the economic meltdown across the world following the devastating effects of COVID-19, the government continued to mobilise resources to invest in critical areas of the economy to improve the lives of Ghanaians.

Mr Joseph Adomako, the District Director of Health Services, said the Assembly had done its part in providing the facility and that it was the turn of the people to cooperate with the health workers to make it useful.

He admonished them to patronise the facility to justify the investment, adding that cases beyond the capacity of the facility would be promptly referred for further treatment.

The District Director also asked stakeholders to provide security at night since the facility was isolated to ensure the safety of workers and patients.