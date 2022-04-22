CHPS Compound Finally Built For Panfokrom Community

The Gomoa East District Assembly has inaugurated a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Panfokrom to aid accessible health care in the Area.

Mr Solomon Darko –Quarm, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Gomoa East, who performed the ceremony, was impressed about how the traditional authorities readily gave out land for the project and praised them for their resilience.

He commended the contractor for sourcing funds to quickly complete the project by himself.

The four-room facility had been furnished and consumables were readily available to treat patients as soon as services commenced.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa East, Mr Desmond Degraft Paitoo, commended the former MP, Kojo Essumaning, and the DCE for their commitment in completing the facility and assured he would also do his best to promote health care and others in the area.

He appealed to the chiefs and people of Panfokrom to maintain the facility for its longevity.

The District Health Director, Mr. Felix Adepare, assured his outfit will do their best to help curtail the long distances people travelled to access health care and appealed for proper maintenance.

The Odikro of Panfokrom, Osagyefo Kwao Panfo Andoh II, thanked the authorities as well as the contractor and appealed for more development projects to open the Area.

He again, appealed for the extension of electricity poles to the new site of Panford Vocational Training Institute and the building a dining hall for the school.

The contractor for the project, Mr Kingsford Ofori of KEMSTEC COMPANY LTD, thanked the Assembly and the chiefs and people for the cooperation given him which enabled him to complete the project on schedule.