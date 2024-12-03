CHRAJ Commissioner Criticizes MP Lydia Alhassan for Distributing Food During Special Voting Exercise

Dr. Joseph Akanjolenur Whittal, the Commissioner for the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), has sharply criticized Lydia Alhassan, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, for distributing food during the special voting exercise on Monday.

In a media interview earlier today, Dr. Whittal condemned the act, expressing concerns about its potential to undermine the credibility of the electoral process. “I know the Member of Parliament has denied it, but it is not right to treat, treat as in the legal term, to share food, to share money, to anybody in the queue in preparation to vote, because it is tantamount to corruption and an integrity issue,” he stated, speaking to TV3.

The CHRAJ Commissioner emphasized the importance of maintaining a transparent and ethical election process, asserting that such actions could be viewed as an attempt to influence voters and compromise the integrity of the elections.

To safeguard the electoral process, Dr. Whittal revealed that CHRAJ has trained and deployed 300 personnel to polling stations across the country. These officers are tasked with observing and recording activities at voting centers to ensure fairness and transparency. “For the 2024 elections, we are going to deploy 300 staff across the length and breadth of the country who will observe the elections, but with a tool, a checklist that will enable us to monitor the right to vote,” he stated.

Additionally, Dr. Whittal stressed the need for inclusivity, particularly as Ghana marks the International Day for Persons with Disabilities on December 3. He urged election officials to prioritize the participation of persons with disabilities, ensuring that polling stations are accessible and that all voters can cast their ballots without barriers.

Dr. Whittal’s comments come amid increasing calls for political actors to adhere to ethical standards and uphold the integrity of the democratic process as Ghana heads into a crucial electoral period.