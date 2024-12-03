CHRAJ Deploys 300 Personnel to Monitor December Elections

Dr. Joseph Whittal, Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), has announced that the commission has trained 300 personnel to monitor polling centers nationwide during Ghana’s December 7 elections.

Speaking at a media briefing in Accra on December 3, Dr. Whittal explained that the personnel would be deployed across the country to observe and record activities at voting stations to ensure the integrity, transparency, and fairness of the elections. “For the 2024 elections, we are going to deploy 300 staff across the length and breadth of the country who will observe the elections, but with a tool, a checklist that will enable us to monitor the right to vote,” he said.

In addition, Dr. Whittal emphasized the importance of inclusivity in the electoral process, particularly as December 3 marks the International Day for Persons with Disabilities. He urged election officials to prioritize the needs of persons with disabilities, ensuring that they are able to fully participate in the elections without barriers.

Dr. Whittal also addressed the issue of election integrity, criticizing Lydia Alhassan, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, for distributing food during Monday’s special voting exercise. He labeled the action as inappropriate, noting that it could compromise the credibility of the electoral process. “I know the Member of Parliament has denied it, but it is not right to treat, treat as in the legal term, to share food, to share money, to anybody in the queue in preparation to vote, because it is tantamount to corruption and an integrity issue,” he said during an interview with TV3.

Dr. Whittal’s comments come as Ghana prepares for a crucial electoral period, amid growing calls for political actors to maintain ethical standards and preserve the integrity of the democratic process.