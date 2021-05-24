Women suffering in abusive relationships have been advised to speak up in order for them to get help rather than keeping silent and enduring the torture that could negatively affect their health and economic fortunes.

They are therefore advised to also report their abusers to the appropriate agencies such as the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and the Department of Social Welfare among others for support in addressing the issue.

Mr Umar Yakubu Yaarun, the Nadowli-Kaleo District Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) gave the advice during a community forum on Equal Rights and Opportunities for Women and Girls (EROP) at Sankana in the district.

The forum was organised by the EROP Project Support Team under the support of the African Centre for Human Rights and Sustainable Development (AfCHuRSD) in partnership with GH Alliance and WOMEN IN NEED (WIN) with funding from the Dutch Embassy in Ghana.

Mr Yaarun pointed out that any form of abuse by their partners was against their human rights and dignity, adding that women should therefore not keep quiet and allow their rights to be trampled upon in the name of marriage or even in ordinary relationships.

He said abusive relationships could harm the woman physically or emotionally, destroy her future plans, and render her economically unproductive and poverty stricken.

The Director also appealed to men to endeavour to protect their wives against abuse so that they could continue to be happy and healthy to work and support them to take care of their families.

He also encouraged the women to respect their husbands and stay away from acts that could constitute abuse of their husband’s rights to build loving and peaceful families for their children to emulate.

Mr David Ganye, the Regional Coordinator of AfCHuRSD noted that the project seeks to ensure that women and girls in Ghana realised their human rights and also utilize opportunities to better their lot.

The women thanked AfCHuRSD and its partners for the education and pledged their readiness to continue with the education in their various homes.

The Sankana basic school girls were also sensitized on the effects of teenage pregnancies, child marriage, school dropout, and sexual exploitation among others and the need for them to focus on their education in order to become successful against poverty.