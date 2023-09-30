CHRAJ marks 30 years with a health walk in Koforidua

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has celebrated its 30 years of existence with a health walk in Koforidua.

Joined by other sister organisations including the NCCE, staff from the regional, and district offices walk through some principal streets in Koforidua to mark the event.

Mr Michael Nkansah, Eastern Regional Director of CHRAJ in a briefing said the walk apart from the health benefits was to sensitise the public on CHRAJ’s presence and operations.

Per the mandate of the CHRAJ as stipulated by article 216, he stressed the need for the public to know where to go when their rights were abused, for redress.

Other activities lined up for the anniversary include a Symposium scheduled for October.

Meanwhile, from January to June this year, the regional office had received a total of 373 complaints from the public with child non-maintenance and child rights abuse topping the list.