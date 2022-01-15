CHRAJ records increase in non- maintenance of children cases in AAK District

Of the total number of 31 cases recorded by the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) District office of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) last year, 20 were non-maintenance of children.

A total of 18 cases were reported in 2020 with nine of them being on child maintenance.

Mrs. Dorcas Tandoh, the District Director of the Commission who made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Abura Dunkwa was disappointed that some parents were exposing their children to societal ills by neglecting and denying them their basic needs.

“A child is unaware of the existence of institutions to make reports on the abuse of their rights until he or she is assisted,” she stated.

Children’s right to life, free from violence, abuse, exploitation, neglect among others, she noted, must be protected by all stakeholders.

She expressed great concern about the unwillingness of some Ghanaians to report cases of abuse of children that demanded probe and redress and assured all that the Commission would protect their identity if they blew the whistle.

Mrs. Tandoh told the public not to be worried about being victimized because they were protected under the whistle- blower’s act.

Going forward, she appealed to Civil Society Organizations and the private sector to help change the narrative of many neglected children in the Area.

Meanwhile, she said the Commission would intensify its educational programmes at the community level, group, schools and institutions on how they could demand accountability from public officers.

She said frequent sensitization would afford the citizenry to learn basic human rights and permit those who do not have the opportunity to access legal services to also report and pursue corruption related cases.