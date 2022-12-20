CHRAJ says sexual harassment can create an offensive work environment

Mr. Richard A. Quayson, Deputy Commissioner, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has suggested for the Conduct of Public Officers Bill to make provisions for bullying and retaliation of sexual harassers.

“The Bill must provide for bullying and retaliation as often, sexual harassers have a habit of bullying persons who resist their sexual advances, particularly in supervisor–subordinate scenarios,” he said.

The CHRAJ warned that sexual harassment, if left unchecked could create an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating, or offensive work environment leading to loss of valuable human resources.

Mr. Quayson was speaking at the 2022 International Anti-Corruption Day Symposium organized by the commission which was on the topic: “Curbing Corruption through a Rigorous Conduct of Public Officers Law: The Perspective of CHRAJ”

Therefore its “it is decisive for the Conduct of Public Officers Bill to elaborate on the Sexual Harassment Policy and impose a duty on all public offices to have an anti-harassment policy, openly displayed and enforced, and to which all public officers must sign up to uphold in their employment contract.

Mr Quayson said it was significant to have a provision against bullying, which may include repeated offensive behaviour that is vindictive, cruel, malicious, or humiliating and is intended to undermine a person.

“We must include a no retaliation clause to prohibit retribution against public officers’ who make good faith reports of suspected violations of the code of conduct,” he said.

On solicitation and acceptance of gifts, Mr. Quayson explains that even though the current Bill has no guidance on gifts offered by public officers.

However, anti-corruption stakeholders are of the view that the Bill must include provisions that equally regulate gifts, favour, or an advantage offered by public officers that have the potential to influence the proper discharge of the duties or judgment of a fellow public officer or a third party.

“The Bill must provide that all gifts, acceptable and prohibited, that are offered, received, or declined must be declared in a Gift Register, which must cover what was given, by whom, to whom, and on what occasion.

“The Register must be accessible online to Public Officials to download and use,” he said.

The CHRAJ Deputy Commissioner said it was a commendable practice to have in-house Ethics and Compliance Units to enforce compliance with the Code of Conduct.

Mr. Quayson said the Bill must provide for the establishment of Ethics and Compliance Offices in all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) as well as Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) headed by director or senior management personnel, with the mandate to build an ethical culture and implement the code of conduct.

He said CHRAJ must provide oversight and guidance for effective functioning of all Ethics and Compliance Offices at all MDAs and MMDAs.

He said the director or management personnel must have autonomy, authority, and resources to implement the COC and deal with issues that may arise.

He said a Public Officer who has a dilemma as to whether a gift is acceptable or prohibited may seek guidance from the Ethics and Compliance Office or CHRAJ.