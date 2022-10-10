Chrematin Agro provides Free Health Screening to Afram Plains Residents

The Chrematin Agro Company Limited, a private agro-processor, and exporter over the weekend held a free health screening exercise for people in the Afram Plains South district of the Eastern Region.

The exercise, undertaken in collaboration with the Holy Spirit Polyclinic formed part of the corporate social responsibility of the company.

More than a hundred persons were screened for ailments including Hepatitis B’ malaria, and typhoid fever and had their full blood count and blood sugar levels also checked.

In an interview with the media after the screening, Physician Assistant, Dr. Abdulai Ali, who led the team of healthcare givers of the Holy Spirit polyclinic to screen the beneficiaries said persons who tested positive for malaria or any of the medical conditions checked were given medications while those whose conditions were severe, referred to the health facility for further investigations to be conducted.

He stated that it was very necessary for the public to be health conscious by adopting healthy lifestyles and going for a medical checkup at least once every six months.

Some chronic medical conditions, he said did not present any symptoms at the early stages, adding that this was why routine medical check examination was very important “because in many cases patients only visit the hospital when their conditions have deteriorated making treatment difficult or impossible.”

Dr Ali expressed gratitude to Chrematin Agro for the gesture and called on other capable organisations to emulate the act.

A representative of Chrematin Agro, Mr Emmanuel Yeboah on his part said his outfit embarked on the exercise in effort to give back to the community.

He mentioned that many people resort to unapproved methods of treating ailments due to financial constraints therefore coming out occasionally to help the needy was something the company found necessary.

“We cannot operate here and overlook the needs of the people so this is one of the reasons why we are providing free health screening for them today. It will not be the last kind gesture from Chrematin Agro because we will keep ensuring we add value to the lives of all the needy people we can afford to help,” he added.

According to Mr Yeboah, plans were far advanced for the construction of a health center and classroom blocks within the area, to support the educational and health needs of the people.

Currently, he revealed that Chrematin Agro had employed more than 200 workers to man the company’s farms, saying the development had contributed significantly to a reduction in the rate of unemployment among the youth in the Afram plains.