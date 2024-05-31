Chris Attoh to Host TGMA 2024 Again

Multi-talented host and actor Chris Attoh will make his fourth appearance as the emcee of the Ghana Music Awards, this time for the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) in 2024.

After his successful stints hosting the event in 2011, 2012, and 2016, Chris will grace the stage once again on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

Chris’s return is a testament to his exceptional hosting abilities, seamlessly blending humour with a deep respect for music. Throughout his previous appearances, he has received high praise for creating a captivating and engaging experience for both live and televised audiences.

In March 2024, the Ghana Music Award Academy Board announced the nominees for the 25th TGMA, including prestigious categories such as Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Black Sherif, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Nacee, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy lead the nominations for the coveted “Artiste of the Year” award.

The Best New Artist category features Banzy Banero, DSL, King Paluta, Maya Blu, Olive the Boy, and Oseikrom Sikani.

The Best Vocal Performance category boasts nominations from Perez Musik, Kyei Mensah, Kofi Kari Kari, Josh Blak, Camidoh, and Kidi.

In the Best Female Vocal Performance category, Adina, Abiana, Niiella, Queendalyn Yurglee, Titi Owusu, and Lordina the Soprano are vying for the honour.

The Ghana Music Academy Board comprises professionals from all aspects of the music industry, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers, and engineers, ensuring a diverse and well-rounded panel of judges.

The 2024 GMA, officially known as the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), is the premier music accolade in Ghana.