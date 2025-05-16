Chris Brown Charged with Assault Following London Nightclub Incident

US singer Chris Brown faces a charge of grievous bodily harm with intent after an alleged assault at a central London nightclub on February 19, 2023, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The 36-year-old was arrested at a Manchester hotel early Thursday and remains in custody, with a scheduled appearance at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed the charge, citing Section 18 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861. “Criminal proceedings against this defendant are active, and he has the right to a fair trial,” said Adele Kelly, deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS London North.

Brown, currently on tour, arrived in Manchester via private jet Wednesday and is set to perform UK shows in June and July.