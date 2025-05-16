Chris Brown Denied Bail in UK Assault Case, Tour in Jeopardy

American singer Chris Brown will remain in UK custody after a Manchester court denied his bail application Friday, citing the seriousness of the charges and flight risk concerns.

The R&B star faces allegations of grievous bodily harm with intent stemming from a February 2023 incident at London’s Tape nightclub.

Prosecutors allege Brown assaulted music producer Abraham Diaw with a bottle before physically attacking him, with CCTV reportedly capturing the altercation. The case has been referred to Southwark Crown Court for trial, with Brown’s next appearance scheduled for June 13 – just five days before his planned “Breezy Bowl XX” European tour kickoff in Amsterdam.

This legal development threatens to derail Brown’s summer concert schedule, which includes multiple UK dates. The Crown Prosecution Service has cautioned against public commentary that could influence proceedings, while Brown’s management remains silent on potential tour cancellations.

The arrest marks another legal hurdle for the controversial artist, who served probation for the 2009 assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna. UK authorities have shown particular scrutiny toward Brown since that incident, with the singer previously being denied entry to the country in 2010 over his criminal record.