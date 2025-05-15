Chris Brown Detained in UK Over 2023 Nightclub Assault Allegations

American R&B singer Chris Brown was arrested in Manchester on Thursday (16 May 2025) in connection with a February 2023 alleged assault at London’s Tape nightclub.

Metropolitan Police confirmed detaining a 36-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, though UK privacy laws prevent official naming prior to charges.

According to The Sun, producer Abe Diaw claims Brown attacked him unprovoked, striking him with a bottle before punching and kicking him while he lay on the floor. Diaw reportedly required hospitalization and has since filed a £12 million (US$16 million) civil suit against the Grammy winner.

The arrest occurred after tabloid inquiries about Brown’s UK presence ahead of his scheduled summer tour. Police traveled from London to Manchester to execute the detention. Brown’s representatives have not commented on the allegations.

This development follows Brown’s 2009 felony assault conviction involving then-girlfriend Rihanna. The singer had continued touring internationally despite legal troubles, including visa denials by some countries. His upcoming UK tour dates remain unconfirmed following the arrest.