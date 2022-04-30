Chris Dzumador Re-elected As Presiding Member For Hohoe

Mr Joseph Chris Dzumador, a retired educationist, has been re-elected as the Presiding Member (PM) of the General Assembly of the Hohoe Municipality.

Mr Dzumador, a government appointee, garnered the two-thirds majority votes of 18 out of 23 cast in the second round.

He polled 16 votes in the first round of voting against his contender, Mr Eric Xa, a teacher and an elected Member, who had six votes.

Mr Dzumador, who was sworn-in by the Hohoe Municipal Magistrate, Edith Lucy Dzormeku, took the Oath of Office, Allegiance and Secrecy.

He called for support from fellow members to enhance growth and development of the Municipality adding that his office was opened to all and was ready to work with his colleagues to make progress.

He assured the Municipal Chief Executive of cooperation and support from the Assembly Members to enable him to deliver projects and policies in developing the Municipality.

The election was supervised by Mr Enoch Danso Agyekum, the Hohoe Municipal Electoral Officer.