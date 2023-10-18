Chris Hughton apologizes to Ghanaians after Black Stars defeat

The Black Stars of Ghana were beaten 4-0 by the USA National Team at the Geodis Stadium, Nashville.

It was one of the best games of the US Men’s national team in the international friendly game on October 17.

After the match which the Black Stars failed to shine with only one shot at goal, the 64-year-old coach Chris Hughton apologized at the post match Press Conference for the outcome of the game.

“I apologize for the performance and the results,” the former Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur coach said.

USA went ahead after just 10 minutes into the game through Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna before captain Christian Pulisic doubled the advantage for the host from the spot nine minutes later.

The Yanks continued their demolishing exercise as Monaco attacker Folarin Balogun hit the back of the net to extend USA’s lead in the 22nd minute.

Just before half-time, Reyna added the United States’ fourth from an indirect freekick in the box to seal victory for the host.

Earlier against Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium, Ghana went down 2-0.

After the two games, the Black Stars conceded six goals and could not score in any of the games.

The Black Stars have World Cup qualifiers in November. Ghana will begin its qualifiers against Madagascar on November 13 and Comoros on November 21 before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast next year.

Meanwhile, so many Ghanaians are not happen with the performance and scoreline against the USA, and called on the GFA to revamp the team with the inclusion of local stars who are doing well.