Chris Hughton joins other national team coaches in FIFA’s World Cup forum

Chris Hughton, Head Coach of Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars has attended a post World Cup forum to review the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year.

The two-day event, organised by World’s football body, FIFA, in Doha, Qatar saw all 32 national team Coaches and Technical Directors who participated in the tournament exchange ideas on lessons learnt and the way forward as representatives of member associations.

The Black Stars Coach, who led the team to the World Cup also took part in the discussions, having gathered some experiences in the previous edition.

Mr. Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA speaking at the occasion hailed the various national team coaches and technical directors for their contributions in helping to organize a memorable tournament which generated conversations across the world of football.

“From everyone in football, those who I definitely have a very, very high admiration for, are yourselves because if there is anyone who understands pressure, who understands emotions, who understands the feelings that football generates, it is definitely all of you.

“You represent countries, you represent populations, and you represent all these emotions. We have seen the hopes, the joy, and the tears. At the end of the World Cup, at the end of four years leading to a World Cup, there is one world champion out of FIFA’s 211 countries.”

He noted that the forum was not only a platform to discuss issues at the past tournament, but also a stepping stone ahead of the 2026 world cup which would be hosted in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Mr. Infantino urged the coaches to put in more efforts to make the next edition of the tournament a better one.