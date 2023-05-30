Chris Hughton names 24-man squad for Madagascar clash

Black Stars Head Coach Chris Hughton has named his squad for Ghana’s upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group E qualifier against Madagascar.

The match slated for June 18, 2023, in Antananarivo would see Ghana looking to clinch a spot in next year’s AFCON, scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast.

Ernest Nuamah, who plays for Danish side Nordsjaelland, has earned his maiden call-up to the team after his splendid performance for club and also his superb outing for Ghana’s U23 side, which booked a place in the U23 AFCON.

Salis Samed, who was adjudged the best defensive midfielder in France, has also been called up to the squad, as have first-team regulars Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, and Kudus Mohammed.

Seidu Alidu and Kwasi Okyere Wreidt make a return to the team after missing out on the last call-ups due to injuries.

There is also a recall for Amiens defender Nicholas Opoku, Moldova-based Patrick Kpozo, and Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru.

The Black Stars are top of the group with eight points, and a win against Madagascar would seal a spot for them in next year’s tournament.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacot, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Lawrence Ati-zigi,

Defenders: Daniel Amartey, Denis Odoi, Gideon Mensah, Patrick Kpozo, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Nicholas Opoku.

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Kudus Mohammed, Salis Samed, Edmund Addo, Majeed Ashimeru, Joseph Painstil, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Strikers: Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Kwasi Wriedt, Inaki Wlliams.