Chris Hughton unveiled as new Black Stars Head Coach

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unveiled Chris Hughton as the new Head Coach of the Black Stars ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Angola.

Mr. Hughton would take charge of the senior national team till December 2024, Mr. Henry Asante Twum, Spokesperson of the GFA, announced at a brief unveiling ceremony in Kumasi.

He would be assisted by George Boateng and Mas-ud Dramani who were all part of the technical team of the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup.

“For the first time the Head Coach and his two assistants would have their contracts running concurrently,” Mr. Twum hinted.

He said both parties had agreed that the terms of the contract would be subjected to performance review, adding that the coaches would be paid through the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Hughton said he was committed to making the team as successful as possible during his reign and called for the support of Ghanaians for the task ahead.

He said the unflinching support of the football fraternity, especially the fans would be crucial to the success of the Black Stars.

The success of the team, he noted, hinged on the right preparation of the team, using the players to the best of their abilities, and picking a team that suits the types of players available.

Responding to a question as to whether he was capable of handling his new role, Hughton said he had been in football for a long time not only as a head coach but also as an assistant for 14 years.

“So I think my standing at benches as a coach is at a good level though everybody has different opinions,” he stated.

He said the preparation time for national teams was less compared to club level where players were always available to facilitate team development.

He was, however, positive about building a strong squad by blending new players with the old ones as he prepared for his first task against the Palancas Negras of Angola.