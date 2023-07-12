Chris Ofikulu Wins Banking CEO of the Year

Chris Ofikulu, the Regional CEO of UBA West Africa and Managing Director of UBA Ghana has been named as the “Banking CEO of the Year 2023 ” published by the World Business Outlook Awards.

UBA Ghana also received accolades, including the Best Banking Service Provider in Ghana and the Leading Financial Services Institution in Ghana for 2023. These awards highlight the bank’s commitment to excellence and its contributions to the business and finance sector.

The World Business Outlook Award is instituted with the aim of recognising and celebrating exceptional accomplishments, significant contributions, dedication, hard work and unwavering commitment to grow in the Business and Finance sector.

In response to being conferred the Banking CEO of the Year award, Chris Ofikulu expressed his gratitude to the organizers and dedicated the recognition to the entire UBA Ghana team. He also acknowledged the support and hard work of his colleagues since his appointment first as Managing Director, CEO and later Regional CEO. Additionally, he thanked UBA’s customers for choosing the bank as their preferred financial institution.

Chris Ofikulu’s leadership has led UBA to achieve remarkable milestones, such as being ranked number one in Customer Experience in the KPMG Ghana Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey.

He pledged to continue to drive the success of the Bank and grow the customers value and deliver excellent customer experience to them.

With over 30 years of banking experience, including 28 years in Business Development, he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his role.