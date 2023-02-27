Christ Addict Ghana Supports  Brilliant  Accra Academy Fresher

A viral tweet by Ms. Rachel Ankomah, a Blogger and Marketing manager, sought the support and contribution of tweeps to aid Mr. Jonathan Angmortey.

Jonathan, an orphan, finished his primary education at Dome Faase M/A Basic School – Ngleshie Amanfro.

Jonathan excelled in his BECE with an aggregate of seven (7) but was faced with financial challenges which would’ve prevented him from continuing his high school education. He gained admission to pursue his secondary education at Accra Academy.

His class teacher, Mr. Clement Acheampong, and his Headteacher, Ms. Selina Mireku, solicited the help and support of individuals and organisations willing to help.

Christ Addict Ghana, a non-profit organisation founded in 2016, chanced on the tweet and followed up.

The group, which has an old student (Mr. Yayra Dodofoli) of Accra Academy as an executive, is a Christian Youth Club and NGO focused on making a significant impact in the lives of the youth and underprivileged in African communities. (www.christaddict.club)

As part of the objectives of the NGO to highlight the importance of education, the organisation led by the President, Mr. Caleb Dande, and other executives, Mr. Joel Tawiah and Mr. Sylvester Bapajie, in alliance with the Old Students’ Association of Accra Academy and the Administration of Accra Academy after prior dialogue and cooperation donated an amount of Gh¢10,000 to cater for all educational needs of Mr. Jonathan Angmortey.

The NGO awarded him a scholarship that would see him through his secondary education and post-secondary/tertiary education based on performance and evaluation.

The organization also presented stationery and paraphernalia to Mr. Jonathan.