Christ Apostolic Church International marks Palm Sunday with dancing, praises

The Christ Apostolic Church International, New Jerusalem Number Two, Ashaiman congregation has celebrated the 2023 Palm Sunday with dancing and praises to honour the almighty God for His mercies.

The congregation was clad in white “kaba and slit”, formal clothes, scarf, and other colourful attire, and they waved palm branches amidst singing and dancing.

Palm Sunday, according to Apostle John Benjamin Alhassan the Pastor in charge of the church, said was a day Christians showed what was written in the scripture to the world.

He noted that the events would instruct the children and would become part of their lives.

People who do not know Christ, according to Apostle Alhassan, would also understand the significance of Easter, adding that the church members would also use the opportunity to evangelise.