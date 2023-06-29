Christ Hands and Feet Foundation donates to 37 Military Hospital Dialysis Unit

Christ Hands and Feet Foundation, a non-governmental organisation has donated medical items and cash of GHS5, 500 to the 37 Military Hospital at a ceremony in Accra.

The donation was to support the Dialysis Unit of the Hospital and patients to undergo their dialysis section with less financial challenge, a statement made available to the GNA said.

Madam Akosua Sarpong, Chief Executive Officer, Christ Hands and Feet (CHAF) Foundation said the items and cash would help some of the patients currently undergoing dialysis section at the hospital.

Madam Sarpong noted that it cost a patient GHC550 for a single dialysis section, hence the need to support the unit and the patients and explained that the donation came into fruition through the support of a friend based in the United States of America, wishing to remain anonymous.

She said her friend had had a long-standing relation with the hospital over the years and called on corporate organisations and individuals to show benevolence to patients with kidney failure since the treatment brought a huge financial burden.

Lieutenant Commander Dennis Nyarko, Senior Medical Officer, Dialysis Unit of the Hospital and Nursing Officer in Charge, Major Agnes Awudi jointly received the medical items and cash.

Lieutenant Commander Nyarko said the donation would go a long way to help patients who could not afford the cost of dialysis section and appealed to individuals and organisation to emulate the example of CHAF Foundation by assisting the Dialysis Unit of the Hospital.

He also commended CHAF Foundation for showing kindness to the patients and supporting the hospital.