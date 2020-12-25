Reverend Ebenezer Ayer, Head Pastor of Priesthood Worship Centre, Assemblies of God, in Tema has reminded Christians that Jesus Christ, Saviour of Mankind, is the greatest gift to the entire human race.

Rev Ayer said Jesus Christ was a precious gift to celebrate every day because he represented salvation, redemption, hope and restoration, adding that such a gift must be cherished and highly valued.

He said this on Christmas day when the church held a service to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

“We have been given a gift, we all have to accept that gift, we have to embrace it and that gift must be cherished and highly valued, and as we look up to that gift, which is Jesus Christ and incorporate his teachings into our lives, we will have hope over any frustration, and disappointment and anything contrary to good, ” Rev. Ayer said.

He said “man lost his relationship with God after he had sinned against God, due to that, God sought for a man to intervene on behalf of man but he could not get any and therefore decided that he would come by himself, so he incarnated into flesh and was born by the virgin Mary”

Rev. Ayer observed that Christmas was about joy in Jesus Christ, therefore, the Christ factor should not be lost in the celebration, mentioning that “it was a time to even reconcile with our enemies “

He advised Ghanaians to see the birth of Christ as a period to come together and show love to one another, adding that, Christians were also to share the good news to the entire world.