Christ the King Anglican Men’s Fellowship inducts new members

Christ the King, Sakumono Chapter of the Anglican Men’s Fellowship (AMF) has inducted ten parishioners as full members of the fellowship.

The ten, including an Associate member, before the initiation process, had undergone orientation and a retreat; leading to their qualification for admission as members of the fellowship.

Brother Abraham Sackey, Diocesan President, Anglican Men’s Fellowship, who administered the membership oath, flanked by Brother Stephen Quartey, Diocesan Secretary, called on the inductees to assist, at all times, in working to achieve the aims and objectives of the fellowship.

He encouraged them to make frantic efforts to attend regularly and punctually, all meetings of the fellowship, and bear equally with their fellows, duties, and responsibilities, and be obedient to the Constitution and by-laws of the fellowship.

Brother Bernard Badu, President, Christ the King, Sakumono Chapter of the Anglican Men’s Fellowship, called on the newly inducted to abide by the tenets of the fellowship of witnessing, fellowship, and service to church and community.

“In our midst, a welcome awaits you always; we believe that friendship can only be brought with friendship as the brotherhood breeds identity between man and his fellow man,” he said.

Brother Paul Yeboah Asuamah, People’s Warden, Christ the King Anglican Church, Sakumono, who was part of the inductees, pledged to support and work towards the growth of the fellowship.

Presents at the induction service were; Reverend Father Roland Kpoanu, Parish Priest, Christ the King Anglican Church, Sakumono; Rev. Father Fred Osei-Tutu, Priest Assisting; Brother Kwame Gyimah, Vice President, Christ the King, Sakumono Chapter, AMF; and selected Members from other Parishes across the Anglican Diocese of Accra.