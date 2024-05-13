Christabel Adomako Kye Celebrates Mothers @ Village of Hope Orphanage Home

An aspiring presidential candidate for National Democratic Party (NDP), Christabel Adomako Kye, who is also women and children rights activist, on Sunday organised a get-together for some selected mothers Village of Hope Orphanage Home at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.

The presidential hopeful who also donated item including cash to the mothers at the needy home, said she recognise the valuable role women in nurturing and guiding children is commendable.

The donation forms part of her social responsibility to put smiles on the faces of mothers.

Over the years, Christablel Adomako Kye has embarked on several gestures as part of her corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Mothers’ Day is a celebration honouring mothers and motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society, and it is celebrated in many parts of the world.

The mothers of the were very excited to see her once again and they and the children were happy to hear she’s vying for the presidency.she saids the education and empowerment of the girl child is crucial for national development and so she’s urging the youth among to be encouraged to go into farming and entrepreneurship even if they hold government positions.

Her commitment to the NDP and her pledge to remember and advocate for the children of the orphanage demonstrate her compassion and dedication to social causes.

She said: ‘Happy Mother’s Day, we celebrate and honour the incredible impact our mothers have on our society. Your strength, wisdom, and resilience are the foundation of our communities.”

Christabel Adomako Kye said she recognised the sacrifices and dedication of mothers and that she was determined to create a future where every mother and her children could thrive”.

She ended by saying Ghana needs a female president to nurture the nation as a mother will nurture her children.

She however called on various organisation including churches, NGOs, and philanthropists to support the needy in society.