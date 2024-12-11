Christabel Adomako Kye Congratulates John Mahama, All Ghanaians

Former presidential aspirant of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Christabel Adomako Kye, has extended her congratulations to John Dramani Mahama, the President-elect of Ghana, following his success in the 2024 general elections.

‘I extend my warmest congratulations to you on your decisive victory. Your leadership has ignited hope for a unified Ghana, and we implore you to continue championing the nation’s development agenda’.

Christabel Adomako Kye who contested the presidential primary of the National Democratic Party (NDP) flagbearership in 2024, but lost said, Ghanaian women plead for your unwavering commitment to their empowerment and the well-being of children. ‘We aspire to the Women’s World Bank policy and pray your governance will bring it to fruition Atleast in a year’s time’.

She also celebrated the Vice President-elect, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, highlighting her historic achievements.

In a statement issued in Accra, Christabel Adomako Kye indicated, ‘History has been made with the election of our first female Vice President – a testament to Ghana’s progress. We’re grateful for Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings’ tireless efforts in empowering Ghanaian women to stand against intimidation’.

She also praised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, for his demonstration of maturity and statesmanship in conceding defeat and personally calling former President Mahama to offer congratulations.

I commend Ghanaians for the peaceful elections, reaffirming its role as a beacon of democracy in Africa.

May your victory usher in an era of prosperity and unity, reaffirming the power of the people.

Congratulations once more, Mr. President-Elect.