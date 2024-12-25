Christabel Adomako-Presidential Hopeful Wishes Mahama and Ghanaians Merry Christmas

Presidential hopeful and National Democratic Party (NDP) Presidential Aspirant, Christabel Adomako Kye, has wished President-Elect, John Dramani Mahama, and all Ghanaians a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year.

In a Facebook post on Christmas Day, she wished Mr. Mahama and all Ghanaians the best of the festive season.

She also seized the opportunity to congratulate Mr. Mahama on his historic re-election as President of Ghana.

Below is her Facebook post:

I Wish the President Elect And Ghanaians Afehiapa .

Otweadeampong Nyankopon, the spirits of your dad and your ancestors guide you his excellency John Dramani Mahama.

I saw a video of you on social media when you and some elders where praying at your dad’s grave yard the day before election .

Your dad will be proud of you . Indeed you have honored him.

The spirits of our forefathers who fought for the liberation of Ghana guides you.

The motherly love of the former 1st lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings guides the vice president Elect

J J Rawlings blood ,the pain and torture he went through to get the NDC to be in existence guides you.

The spirits of the waters you have promised to let miners use the right technology to mine and not contaminate the water bodies guide you..

I will like to use this opportunity to thank Ghanaians for the peaceful and orderly manner we conducted just ended elections.

As a presidential hopeful,

I have few observations to make. In the first place, Ghanaians expect the military and police commands to extend their congratulations to the president-elect, reaffirming their loyalty to the constitution and commitment to a peaceful transition of power.

This gesture, reminiscent of the 2016 display of support by the police command led by Mr. Kudalor assures us that our security forces prioritize the constitution and national stability.

In light of recent rumors circulating about a potential coup, I urge the Peace Council to reassure Ghanaians that, we are indeed in a democratic era, and such actions will not happen .

Our democracy has come too far to be undermined by unfounded speculation.

Turning to the Electoral Commission, I remind them that it has been two weeks since the election and the law stipulates that results must be declared within 72 hours.

While we have a president-elect, the official presidential results are yet to be announced.

I congratulate all 13 political parties on their efforts and encourage those who did not emerge victorious to regroup, reassess, and return stronger in the future.

As we move forward, I call upon the incoming government to instruct the relevant institutions to remove all political posters and billboards, allowing our nation to unite under the singular banner of the Ghanaian flag.

The election is behind us, and it is time to focus on building our great nation.

Let us put aside our differences and work together towards a brighter future for Ghana.Happy new year in advance..power to the people..#NDP Be bold# #ACTION#