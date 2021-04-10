The Yendi Diocesan Youth and Muslim Youth Leaders have organized a day’s workshop at St. Martin Pastoral Centre at Sunson on challenges on peace building.

It attracted 60 participants drawn from Yapala, Gnani, Yendi in the Yendi Municipality, Wapuli, Saboba in the Saboba District, Gushegu Municipality and Chamba in the Bimbilla North Municipality of Northern Region.

Mr Sammy Duut Diocesan Youth Chairman of Yendi said the workshop was organized under Sahel Peace Initiative (SPI) under Catholic Relief Service (CRS) programme for five Dioceses of Yendi, Damango, Wa, Navrongo Bolgatanga and Tamale Archdiocese.

Mr Duut said the Yendi programme would bring the Youth adults from all the Parishes within Yendi Diocese of people with diverse backgrounds such as Christians, Muslims and Traditionalists to interact and share ideas for peaceful co-existence with minority groups in promoting peace in their communities.

He said the first section of the programme involved dialogue on self-awareness, peace building. Challenges of peace building and the role of individuals managing peace in their communities.

He said the second part involved the participants forming groups to engage in games demonstrating peace race, playing cards, Ludo, Oware, egg race, sack race, dancing around chairs, volley ball among others showing that in whatever they do peace was necessary.

Mr. Duut said similar programmes were organized in the rest of the four Dioceses in Wa, Navrongo Bolgatanga and Tamale Archdiocese and reminded them on the importance of respecting other cultures and religious tolerance without discrimination.

He advised the participants to go back to their communities and impart all that they learnt to their people in order to sustain the peace they were all enjoying.

Afa Alhassan Sayibu, the Muslim Youth Leader of Yendi said peace was an important tool to life and development that should upheld and urged them to be tolerant by accommodating each other.

He advised them not to discriminate against the Traditionalists, and urged the Leaders and all the participants to lead exemplary lives for the people of their communities to emulate.

He commended Sahel Peace Initiative, catholic Relief Service, the Catholic Diocesan Youth Council and the Muslim Youth leaders for organizing the programme