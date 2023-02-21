Christian Atsu deserves a great honour – GFA Exco Member

Mr. Linford Asamoah Boadu, a member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council, says all stakeholders have to come together to give Christian Atsu a befitting burial.

News of Christian Atsu’s demise over the weekend has sparked sad moments for Ghanaians after his body was found dead under the rubble following the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria two weeks ago.

In an interview with GNA Sports at the arrival of Atsu’s mortal remains at the Kotoka International Airport in Ghana on Sunday, Mr. Asamoah Boadu said the commitment of Atsu towards the national team had to be greatly rewarded.

“Everyone knows about the great impact Atsu has had on Ghana both on and off the field. He always plays his heart out when playing for the senior national team, making sure he performs to the best of his abilities.

“We all remember his exploits in Equatorial Guinea, having won the best player and goal of the tournament. So for me, I think he deserves the biggest honour from all Ghanaians, especially the state and GFA,” he said.

Mr. Asamoah Boadu, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Kotoku Royals, went on to say that the GFA would work with all parties to ensure that the former Chelsea player was honoured and that his legacy as one of Ghana’s greatest footballers was cemented.

He noted that a befitting burial for Christian Atsu would serve as a source of inspiration for other footballers to give their best to the national team and that they would be remembered forever.

Atsu had a stellar club career, having featured for Chelsea, Newcastle, Al-Raed, Vitesse Rio Ave, Malaga, and Porto, with his last team being Hatayspor.

He made 65 appearances for the Black Stars of Ghana, scoring nine goals.