‘Christian Atsu Twasam Olympic Stadium’ in Ghana will not be bad of an Idea; GFA, CAF and FIFA should consider

Kahramanmaras Earthquake (Turkey and Syria earthquake rubble), according to some renowned and credible international media, it has taken over 40, 000 lives and still counting, including Ghanaian professional footballer (who last played for Turkish Süper Lig club Hatayspor and the Ghana national team), Christian Atsu Twasam.

It is very unfortunate for Turkey and Syria, Europe, and the world at large and Football is also in a lugubrious state for losing one of its key players, the Ghanaian Football Star, Christian Atsu Twasam.

May we send a message of condolence to the world, especially to the more affected ones.

Personally, I am a fan of football, a Ghanaian and a die hard fan of the top English football club, Chelsea F.C where Atsu was signed to from the top Portuguese football club, F.C Porto in 2013 to 2017, though he did not make a competitive appearance for the men’s first team as he was mostly sent out on loan to play for other football clubs such as Vitesse Arnhem, Everton, AFC Bournemouth, Málaga and Newcastle F. C.

He did feature in some of Chelsea FC’s pre season games, though.

Christian Atsu Twasam, I abbreviated his name to ‘CAT’, I call him ‘the Cat’. The qualities and capabilities of a cat are conspicuous to us already, so I will not talk about him because we know already.

Christian Atsu Twasam Olympic Stadium (CATOS) in Ghana will not be bad of an idea, GFA, CAF, and FIFA should take that into consideration, my humble plea.

Ghana gave birth to you and nurtured you, Ghana cherishes you, i.e., you are ‘made in Ghana’.

Africa was and is blessed to have had you in her continent.

The World was and is proud of you and your numerous achievements both personally and in the lives of many others you impacted.

Football says thank you. Thank you, Christian Atsu Twasam, for your talents and your contribution.

Christian Atsu represented Ghana at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. He supported the team finish as runners-up at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations and also won “Player of the Tournament” and “Goal of the Tournament.””

We hold dearly the only goal of the match you scored, as you played for Hatayspor, on the 5th of February, 2023.

This match and goal, which today we hold dearly, was your last match, only goal for Hatayspor by you and your final touch of football on the pitch for Hatayspor and the world at large.

We appreciate your efforts in the soccer world and in society, which God, whom you hold dearly over everything, gave you the ability to do so.

We will miss your philanthropic attitude, and we pray we are able to continue better from where you have left off.

To the bereaved and all those affected, may our creator look down upon you all and embrace you with His arm of comfort, calm, and peace.

SeLaH!!!

Nana Yaw Boakye Yiadom Opoku Agyemang (N.Y.B.Y.O.A)

Executive Director, Let Truth Be To Told Alliance (L.T.B.T.A)