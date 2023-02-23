Christian Atsu was a beacon of football in Ghana – fans in Techiman

A football fan, Yeboah Mensah, who is also an ex- convict has said the late Christian Atsu facilitated his release from jail in 2022.

He has, therefore, described the death of Atsu as unfortunate, saying it had hit him much and he could not control his emotions.

While expressing his condolences to Atsu’s immediate family, Mensah prayed “God will encourage, strengthen and fill the vacuum created in the family by Christian Atsu”.

Mensah was part of some football fans and keep fit clubs in the Techiman Municipality who shared their thoughts on the death of the late Christian Atsu, a Ghanaian-Hatayspor international star, describing him as a beacon of football in Ghana.

Sharing fond memories in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Sports in Techiman in the Bono East region, they said they were saddened about the death of the player and “could not still believe Atsu is gone”.

The popular Hatayspor winger was confirmed dead after his lifeless body was discovered in rubble on Saturday February 18, 2023, following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria.

Paul Engmen, a football fan said, “It will be extremely difficult for the senior national team, the black stars to get his match”.

Frank Kobdary, another football fan said “Atsu’s death would have a huge toll on the development of the nation’s football community”, saying many promising footballers looked on and regarded him as a role model.

Mr. Karim Jebriel, an instructor at the Joy Keep Fit Club in Techiman, said the nation had lost a great human resource, noting that “Atsu’s demise has affected and slowed down world football”.