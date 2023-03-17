Christian Atsu was a talented footballer – Ada Traditional Council

The Ada Traditional Council, has touted the late former Black Star player, Christian Atsu as a talented footballer who will perpetually be celebrated for his contribution to the social well-being of Ada communities.

Nene Agudey Obitchere III, Mankralo, Ada Traditional Council was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Ada, said the late Christian Atsu met with some members of the community on annual basis to hold developmental discussions.

He added that the Twasamkope community especially received lots of support from him and even had plans of completing some of the uncompleted projects within the community.

He explained that some schools and health facilities were to be revamped to improve the living standards of the people as well as plans to build a football academy in Ada.

Nene Obitchere III added that the people of Dorgobom annually received support annually in a form of provisions – rice, oil, and other financial support.

He comes from two communities which is Dorgobom and Twasamkope, Twasam is their family name and Kope is their village and they receive a lot of support from him, especially around the end of the year”.