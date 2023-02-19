Christian Atsu’s body arrives in Ghana

The mortal remains of Ghanaian international Christian Atsu arrived in Ghana on Sunday via a Turkish Airlines cargo flight on Sunday evening.

The former Chelsea player was found dead on Saturday following the devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.

Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, speaking after a brief procession, expressed the government’s condolences to the Twasam family for their loss.

“The tragedy that occurred in Turkey is one that was devastating, and we anxiously prayed that Atsu would be found alive every day that passed.

“But unfortunately, when he was found, he was no more, and I would like to express my condolences to the Twasam family and the football fraternity.

“Atsu, who played for the Black Stars, was much loved, and he will be missed,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia added that the government was committed to working with the family to give the Ghanaian international a befitting burial.

Mr Prosper Harrison Addo, the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association expressed his condolences to the family of Atsu

“On behalf of the football fraternity both in Ghana and around the world, we want to send our condolences to the immediate family, the wife and the children, as well as the extended family.

“It is with great sadness that we stand here today. There lies a Ghanaian son who brought lots of joy to our hearts. Outside the field of play, he contributed and touched a lot of lives with his good deeds, and in the past few days, we have seen so many things he did,” he said.

Mr. Addo stated that the football family would stand with the family and the government of Ghana to ensure the football star received a befitting burial.

Nene Kofi Twasam, an elder of Atsu’s family, was grateful to the government for facilitating the transportation of Atsu’s body back to Ghana for burial.

“I am giving thanks to the government of Ghana for the work they have done in bringing the mortal remains of our son to Ghana, and we are grateful to every Ghanaian who has supported us thus far,” he said.

Atsu had an illustrious club career, having featured for Chelsea, Newcastle, Al-Raed, Vitesse Rio Ave, Malaga, and Porto, with his last team being Hatayspor.

He made 65 appearances for the Black Stars of Ghana, scoring nine goals.