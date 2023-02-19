Christian Atsu’s mortal remains to arrive in Ghana today

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has said the Government of Ghana is making arrangements, to receive the mortal remains of the late Christian Atsu Twasam, a former Black Stars player.

The remains would be accompanied by his family and Ghana’s Ambassador to Türkiye on a Turkish airlines flight and would arrive in Accra at 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, February 29, 2023.

The remains will be received at the Kotoka International Airport by the family, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and the Government upon its arrival from Istanbul, Türkiye.

The 31-year-old was trapped under rubble for 12 days after which he was found dead on Saturday, February 18.

Atsu, who had spells in the United Kingdom including Chelsea FC, Newcastle, and Everton was involved in a devastating earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria on February 6 and claimed over 40,000 lives.

The skillful player was a member of Hatayspor FC in Turkey when the unfortunate incident happened.