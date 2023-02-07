Christian Atsu’s survival was a miracle – Local manager

Mr. Abdul Hayye Yartey, the Manager of Christian Atsu, has expressed his relief and elation following the confirmation that the international player had been pulled out alive from debris 24 hours after a major earthquake collapsed the building housing his apartment in Turkey.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, on Tuesday morning, he described the situation as a miracle, stating that, the player’s celebrated generosity contributed to his being preserved by God after he was trapped.

A major earthquake, measuring 7.8 on the Ritcher scale in the early hours of Monday hit Turkey and parts of Syria.

Mr. Hayye Yartey said: “This is huge and miraculous. To be under the debris for about 24 hours and come out safe is great news. We are all happy here and we pray he didn’t suffer major injuries.”

He narrated how he got in touch with the director of one of the orphanages, which the Black Stars player supported, and learned how the kids cried and prayed for his safety.

“Yesterday, when I got in touch with his orphanage, the director told me the kids were crying and praying for his safety. Atsu helps people he comes across everywhere, and for me, there is much blessing in giving,” he said.

Many Ghanaians, with the sporting world, took to social media to express their good wishes for the player to be rescued alive when news broke that he been trapped under the debris of the collapsed building.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle skillful player signed for Hatayspor in September 2022, and managed to get his first goal for the club when his side beat Kasimpasa 1-0 over the weekend.

Atsu, 31, has played 21 matches for the Ghana Black Stars, scoring twice with one assist.

He is married with two children.

Meanwhile, according to a BBC report, rescuers are battling heavy rain and snow as they race against the clock to find survivors of a devastating earthquake in south-east Turkey.

The report said more than 5,000 people had been killed and 15,000 injured in Turkey and over the border in Syria.

The World Health Organization has warned the toll may rise dramatically as rescuers find more victims.