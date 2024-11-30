Saturday, November 30, 2024
    Politics

    Christian Clergy in Ashanti Region Offer Prayers for Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Ahead of 2024 Elections

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    In the lead-up to Ghana’s December 7, 2024 elections, Christian clergy in the Ashanti Region have gathered to offer prayers for Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

    The special prayer event took place on Friday, November 29, 2024, in Kumasi, where over 200 Christian leaders from all 47 constituencies in the region assembled to intercede for Dr. Prempeh, the NPP, and the entire nation.

    The prayers sought divine guidance, favor, and blessings for Dr. Prempeh, as well as peace and stability across the country before, during, and after the elections. The clergy emphasized the importance of maintaining peace during the election period, highlighting the role of faith in nation-building and in ensuring a peaceful electoral process.

    During the event, Dr. Prempeh reassured the clergy of the NPP’s commitment to strengthening the relationship between the government and religious communities. He underscored Dr. Bawumia’s vision for an inclusive and collaborative approach to governance once elected.

    Apostle Sampson Adjei Berko, of Glory & Hope Ministries International, led the intercessory prayers, emphasizing the importance of divine intervention for the country’s success and well-being. He highlighted the crucial role of spiritual guidance in ensuring peaceful elections and fostering unity in the nation.

    The gathering underscored the significant influence of religious leaders in shaping the political landscape, promoting peace, and guiding the country through spiritual leadership during this pivotal moment in Ghana’s electoral process.

