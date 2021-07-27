Christian Council calls for intellectual contributions for well drafted anti-LGBTQI+ bill

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has called on Ghanaians to make intellectual input to “The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021” to ensure a well drafted Bill that can stand the test of time.

“In its current form, we are not oblivious of the fact that there is still room for improvement on this bill and as such we call on all Ghanaians, especially our constituents to contribute through intellectual stimulating debates devoid of insults and name calling when the debate on this bill is opened.”

“This is to ensure that at the end of the day we have a better and well-drafted Bill and ultimately a law that meets our collective socio-cultural, traditional and religious aspirations as a people without threats and intimidation from forces within and without.”

A statement issued by the President of the GPCC, Reverend Professor Paul Frimpong-Manso, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the Council’s position on the new bill stems from its long standing and consistent Biblical position on the preservation of God’s original plan for marriage, procreation and the preservation of the family value system.

It said any attempt to pervert that system would be fiercely resisted through all “spiritual, physical and legal means.”

The statement said the Council had participated and supported the drafting of the current Bill and would continue to give its full support to the consultative processes leading to its fine-tuning and passage into law by Parliament.

It said Ghanaians have consistently demonstrated their abhorrence to such practices and theories that sought to denigrate long cherished family values.

The statement said the Council did that through press statements thatit issued against the opening of an LGBTQI+ Advocacy Centre in Accra and the introduction of the controversial Comprehensive Sexuality Education.

“The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) are members of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, one of the promoters of this Bill and we are in full support of the Bill recently presented to Parliament for passage into law.”

“We are by this statement reiterating our support to members and leadership of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament and our courageous Members of Parliament promoting the drafting, laying and passage of the Bill into law.”

“We would continue to pray to the Lord Almighty for strength, wisdom, courage, boldness and sense of conviction for all involved in this process to carry through this divine assignment for God, country and generations yet unborn,” the statement said.