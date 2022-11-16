Christian Council describes Illegal miners as criminals

Reverend Father Gabriel Samson, the Chairman of Sekondi Local Christian Council of Ghana has described illegal miners as, criminals” who must not be entertained in society.

He has therefore encouraged state apparatus to devise stringent measures to expunge them from society to save the health and the country’s Natural Resources.

Rev. Father Samson also a Priest at the Anglican Cathedral Church of St. Andrew the Apostle, Sekondi, said, “these people are ‘notorious criminals’ depriving communities and nation of future survival…why do we seem to be protecting them”.

The Minister of the Gospel said this at the Wesley Methodist Cathedral programme dubbed, “All-inclusiveness in the Illegal Mining Fight; The role of the Church “.

The Priest explained further that Ghanaian leaders must not be like David in the Bible who covered His sins and sins of those around them…let not forget that God sees in the darkness and so, those in power must ensure that the right things were done…we cannot continue to play the ostriches.”

The Wesley Methodist Cathedral, Sekondi, under the leadership of the Rt. Rev. Emmanuel K. Ansah, the Bishop of Sekondi Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, assisted by the Very Rev. Richard Cudjoe, the Superintendent Minister of Sekondi, put together the engagement for the public to be educated on the need for all to participate fully in the illegal mining fight.

Rev. Seth K. Amoah, the circuit minister, Sekondi, who coordinated the event, pointed out that just as Prophet Isaiah resolved not to rest for the sake of Jerusalem’s well-being (Isaiah 62:1) so also members of the religious community in the country should not sit unconcerned for the sake of the well-being of Ghana.

“We should all play our roles from advising one another to be law abiding level where people operate within the laws governing mining. It will not serve anyone’s interest if some people continue to sit on the fence on this matter. Because its negative effects affect our families, political party members, religious members, workers and everyone. ”

Nana Barima Barnie, the Western Regional Communications Officer for the Ghana Water Company said water colour and turbidity continued to increase day in and out adding, ” we now have huge margins of these figures to treat in order to produce quality water.”

Mrs Harriet Addy Woode, the Metropolitan Director of the NCCE bemoaned the unwanton destruction of farmlands and the need for a collective approach to deal with the menace to avert food insecurity, water crisis and other social economic threats.