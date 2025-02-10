Christian Council Inspires Youth for Leadership and Development

The Christian Council of Ghana has organized the 2nd Ghana Youth Congress in Accra under the theme: “Ghana My Home, My Future Beyond the Ballot.”

Speaking at the event, Major General Richard Addo Gyane, Commandant of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), emphasized the critical role of youth in shaping Ghana’s democratic and developmental future.

He highlighted that true democracy extends beyond periodic elections and thrives on continuous civic engagement. Young people must take ownership of Ghana’s future by participating in community development and governance.

While elections are crucial, youth engagement should not cease at the ballot box. Active participation in policy discussions and national decision-making is vital for sustainable development.

Empowerment and Leadership

In addressing youth empowerment and leadership, Major General Gyane emphasized that leadership is not by age or titles, but by the capacity to inspire and effect change.

He urged young individuals to engage in leadership training and mentorship programs. He also highlighted that despite economic challenges, initiatives such as the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), Youth Stars Program, and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) offer substantial for youth entrepreneurship and economic transformation. A peaceful environment is essential for these initiatives to flourish.

He underscored the importance of social cohesion and national unity, stating that these are crucial for development. Youth must move beyond political rhetoric and become architects of Ghana’s future. Peace is not self-sustaining and requires deliberate action from young people.

Additionally, he urged the youth to leverage digital platforms to promote civic education and national development, emphasizing that technological innovation and entrepreneurship will be key drivers of Ghana’s transformation.

Commitment to Youth Development

Major General Gyane reaffirmed KAIPTC commitment to equipping young leaders with skills and networks to contribute to peace and development. Programs such as Youth in Leadership and Peacebuilding, the National Youth,, and Security Action Plan are essential this effort.

He also urged young people to actively engage in governance beyond elections and meaningfully to growth.

The Role of the Ghana Youth Congress

According to Rev. Fr. Jehoshaphat Calys-Tagoe, Chair of the Youth Steering Committee of the Christian Council of Ghana, explained that ,the Ghana Youth Congress is not a new initiative; it began two years ago as part of ongoing efforts to increase youth participation in governance and national political discourse.

They noted that the youth represent a significant portion of the population but remain underrepresented in policymaking and decision-making.

“We acknowledge that successive governments have made efforts to bridge this gap, but more needs to be done,” he stated. “While we continue to advocate for youth inclusion in governance, we also the need prepare young people to take on leadership roles effectively.

This Congress addresses both aspects—encouraging policymakers to involve the youth while equipping them with the necessary skills and to succeed.

Timing and Significance of the Congress

Rev. Fr. Calys-Tagoe explained that the Congress was initially scheduled for October last year but was postponed due to competing priorities with the general elections. “The first edition of the Congress was held from February 8–11, 2022. We decided to hold the second edition around the same period to mark its anniversary.

However, the timing is also significant because the country has just concluded elections, and the political landscape is still active. This presents a crucial opportunity for young people to engage, assert their voices, and contribute to policy discussions as the government is still in its formative stage.”

Call to Action for Youth and Institutions

He urged the youth to take full advantage of the Congress, emphasizing that it should not be seen as just another seminar but as a platform developing ambassadors who will actively champion youth inclusion in governance.

“We want to see active engagement beyond this event. This is an investment in the future, and we hope to witness tangible outcomes,” he stressed.

Rev. Fr. Calys-Tagoe also called on institutions with resources to support social initiatives like the Ghana Youth Congress. “Until now, we have relied on external donors, but shifts in policies often make this support uncertain. We appeal to local institutions and donors to us in sustaining this initiative. Together, we can ensure its success and impact.”

The Ghana Youth Congress remains committed to empowering young people to take on leadership roles and actively shape the nation’s future.

Dr. Anthony Baidoo Urges Youth to Take Active Role in National Development

Dr. Anthony Baidoo, a Lecturer at the Department of Forest Science at University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), emphasized the importance of integrity, practical action, and collective responsibility in both church and national leadership.

Reflect on Ghana political history, he emphasized the contributions and sacrifices of past leaders while encouraging young people actively engage in politics and national development.

Stressing that leadership be guided faith and morality, urging individuals and the church to go beyond prayer and take concrete to promote national.

He reiterated that leadership is not limited to political office but involves making a difference in every sphere of life, encouraging the youth to take responsibility for Ghana’s future.

AMI CEO Calls for Ethical Leadership and Youth Empowerment

The and CEO of the Atta Mills Institute (AMI), Mr. Samuel Koku Anyidoho, also called for a renewed focus on ethical leadership and national service among Ghanaian youth; emphasizing the need to instill strong leadership values in young people to secure the country’s future.

Mr. Anyidoho highlighted the collaboration between the Mills Institute and the Christian Council of Ghana, aimed at equipping young leaders with essential skills and values.

He introduced the MILLS leadership framework, which stands for Mindset, Integrity, Loyalty, Leadership, and Service, urging the youth to adopt these principles in their personal and professional lives.

He stressed the importance of shifting from self-centered leadership to one rooted in service to God, country, and humanity.

He also underscored the role of integrity and loyalty in governance, noting that true leadership is about commitment to national development rather than personal gain.

Reflecting on Ghana’s political history, Mr. Anyidoho reiterated the need for conscious and deliberate training to restore global credibility and ensure ethical governance.

He further emphasized the significance of national symbols and civic responsibility, calling on young people to uphold Ghana’s values and contribute meaningfully to its progress.

The 2nd Ghana Youth Congress continues to serve as a platform for youth engagement, leadership training, and discussions on national development.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh