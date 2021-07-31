Christian Council ready to participate in anti-LGBTQ+ consultative process

The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) says it is willing and ready to participate in the consultative process to make the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021” worthwhile.

The CCG had keenly followed and participated in the debate and “wishes to state unequivocally that it supports the Bill and prays that it will see the light of day.”

A statement signed by Reverend Dr Cyril G.K. Fayose, the General Secretary of the CCG, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said in the Council’s previous statements on LGBTQI+, it stated the position of God on marriage and homosexuality.

The statement said according to Genesis 2:24, marriage was a union between a man and a woman.

Therefore, homosexuality was a redefinition of the family system other than what God intended when He created humankind.

“It has no space for procreation and nurturing of children with the love of a father and mother. Homosexuality is an act of perversion and abomination and it attracts God’s wrath (Leviticus 18:22; 20:13; Genesis 19:1-28),” the statement said.

It said all ethnic groups in the country frowned on homosexual unions and relations, and in Ghana, marriage was between a man and a woman.

The statement said Ghana could not discard her unique family value system for the so-called human rights of a few.

It was important to protect family values, which was the foundation of the nation, it said, and that homosexual unions did not have a place in the Ghanaian family value system.

The statement called on all Ghanaians to throw their weight behind the Bill and support the process through prayers and any other means that may be required.

“Let us protect the good family system that we have inherited from our forebears. The CCG will continue to pray for the good of the nation. May the Lord bless us all,” it said.