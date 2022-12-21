Christian Council urges all to surrender corrupt, immoral practices this Christmas

The Right Reverend Professor J. O. Y. Mante, Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, has called on the public, including government officials to throw away corrupt and immoral practices during the Christmas festivities.

The Christian Council Chairman, also Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, said in a Christmas message that sin had demonstrated itself well in Ghana in the form of corruption, greed and immoral practices, uneven distribution of wealth and chasing away God’s presence in public spaces.

“Sin is the basic problem of the world and a serious moral transformation but God is a moral being who cannot tolerate sin. When people are morally upright with him, there would be less lust, corruption, greed, and rather, there would be more love, holiness, show of mercy and equitable distribution of wealth,” he added.

He noted that when Christ was involved, people shared their wealth, were more gracious and respectable towards others and did not steal from others or the public purse, adding: “People who know Christ don’t cheat or steal even when no one is watching them.”

Rev. Mante explained that when sin entangled a person or community completely, it was referred to as “demonic forces” and that was a systemic evil, which demonstrated non-Christlike values.

“The values of Jesus Christ are simplicity and humility, faith, goodwill and helping of others,” he said and encouraged all Christians to strive hard to emulate them for their own progress.

“I appeal to all to show love and generosity towards the vulnerable public, especially the most in need to enable them to fully celebrate this moment with Christ.”

The Moderator cautioned motorists to drive safely and with wisdom during the festive period and asked the public to be cautious of security matters while at social gatherings.

He also encouraged churches to form committees to promote security among members of the congregation at every social gathering during the festive season.

Making reference to the statement by the Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori Atta, on the limitation of the Bank of Ghana’s reserve and the need to protect it, he prayed that the Lord saved the country from the deteriorating economic condition it faced.

“This is a very serious matter for us as a country and from what the Minister said, it really shows a serious deterioration of the economy.

“I pray that by the time we go through Christmas, the Lord Almighty provides government and our leaders with special wisdom to get us out of this economic crisis. I also pray that the impossible happens and that the leadership becomes very serious with the conundrums of the economic deterioration,” he added.

Christmas is an annual festival of Christians to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, Founder of the religion. It is observed primarily on December 25 as a sacred religious holiday.