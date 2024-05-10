Christian Divine Church Prepares For Sapphire Jubilee

Leadership and members of Christian Divine Church are preparing to celebrate a major milestone in the history of the church.

The 65th anniversary which is scheduled to take off from Thursday 23 May to Sunday 26 May, at the John Taylor School Park at Tarkwa is débuted ‘Christ is the foundation of the church’.

According to the Acting General Secretary, Rev. Samuel Awuah, the anniversary is being held to celebrate the toil and labour of the founder of the church, Prophet Apostle John Taylor, who was expelled from the Methodist Church at Tarkwa but decided to continue serving the Lord beyond the treatment he was giving by the church.

He stated that the church through its sixty five year history has been open to communities not only for resources from a spiritual stand-point but for resources from a practical stand-point where it provides basic human needs for people.

Rev. Awuah said that “when you see the dedication of a church that can exist for sixty five years, it should tell you that the church is not only in tune from a spiritual perspective, but that church is in tune to the country and meeting the needs of the communities within it”.

“Christian Divine Church has impacted the lives of tens of thousands of people over the years who have turned around and impacted the country and the world at large. This is what Prophet Apostle John Taylor and Madam Dorcas Taylor did and taught us to continue to do as their children,’ he hinted.

He further stated that as part of the activities to mark the four day celebrations, the church will do a donation to one of its growing branches within the Tarkwa metropolis, to aid them complete a school building project being carried out by the branch with an aim to impact lives.

According to the Chairman of the anniversary planning committee, Presiding Elder John Nyanful, the anniversary is being held to mark an important milestone in the history of the church giving the contribution of the church to Christianity in Ghana.

He mentioned that the church which began with thirty nine members at Tarkwa now has over twenty thousand members with several branches nationwide.

He said the long term vision of the church is to establish schools in the various regional headquarters to help impact lives and to raise a generation that will not only be useful to the kingdom of God but also to the nation.

He further encouraged all church members within the various branches across the country to find it needful to attend the anniversary and be part of the celebrations which promises to be very intriguing and worth witnessing.



By Ray Kwakye