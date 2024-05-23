Christian Divine Church warns media over fake reportage

The Planning Committee of the 65th Anniversary Celebrations of Christian Divine Church has cautioned the media to desist from reporting distorting news against its 65th Anniversary Celebrations.

According to the Secretary of the Planning Committee, Ekow Dadzie, there is no injunction placed on the church’s anniversary adding that as the planning committee clothed with the mandate to plan this event, no order of a court injuncting the committee or the church in relation to the celebration has been received from anyone.

Ekow Dadzie said that “we have received calls about a false and deliberately distorted news item read by Adom FM newscasters, Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei and Baffour Owiredu Amo this morning on their Adom Morning News at 6am.

The item particularly read, sought to create the misimpression that the Tarkwa High Court had placed an injunction order on the Celebration of the Church’s 65th Anniversary and that members and Pastors are devastated by this turn of events.”

“We wish to strongly place on record that no court has placed any order of injunction against the celebration of the church’s 65th Anniversary scheduled to take off today 23rd May, 2024, and as such the Planning Committee demands an immediate retraction of this false news and an apology from the various media stations through the same medium and with the same prominence given to the news item this morning,” he said.

He further expressed disquiet vehemently over the consistent reports of misrepresentation by Adom FM/TV`s Western Regional correspondent, Lord Tawiah, who has for some considerable period now been engaged in misreporting and distorting of facts about Christian Divine Church and its related issues.

He called on the media house to caution the reporter to cease and desist from this penchant as the church finds it most reprehensible and denigrating.

He however stated categorically that there is no injunction placed on the church’s anniversary adding that the events are coming on as planned.