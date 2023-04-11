Christian leaders urged to leave legacy

Elder Raphael Adzorze, the Presiding Elder of Grace Temple of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI), has urged Christian leaders to leave a legacy through sound Biblical teachings.

He reiterated that leadership determines the direction and strength of the Church, nations, and institutions, cautioning that “leaders can mislead and destroy the people they lead.”

“Sound doctrine is the teaching of Jesus Christ! When sound doctrine is taught in the Church, the presence of Jesus, the head of the Church is assured,” Elder Adzorze stated this in a message to wrap up a 2023 Easter Convention of the GCCI Maranatha Assembly in Tema on the theme: “Reaching Out to the Lost Souls like Jesus.”

Speaking on the topic, “Qualifications of Christian Leadership”, Elder Adzorze underscored that an excellent Christ-like leadership was needed to prepare the Church for the second coming of Jesus Christ.

He said leadership at all levels of the Church must be people of integrity; stating that Christian leadership was about glorifying Jesus Christ.

He said the Church was the foundation and pillar of truth and, therefore, it must carry the truth of the gospel to the world.