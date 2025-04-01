Christian Li appointed Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana

Mr. Christian Li has been appointed Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, the marketer and distributor of Shell branded fuels and lubricants following the passing of former Managing Director, Jean-Michel Arlandis.

A Mauritian citizen, Christian brings nearly 30 years of experience in general management, business development, and sales and marketing in more than 20 African countries. Since 2022, he has been Head of International Business for Engen, where he has managed and supported Engen’s international (non-South Africa) portfolio – including operations in DRC, Namibia, Botswana, Mauritius, Lesotho, and Eswatini.

Prior to this, he served four years as Managing Director for Engen Namibia, where he was recognised among the top 10 executives for three consecutive years. Christian also previously held other leadership roles in South Africa, Mauritius, and the Republic of Congo. He spent around eight years with Chevron before transitioning to Engen Mauritius in 2011.

In announcing his appointment, Franck Konan-Yahaut, Vivo Energy Executive Vice President, West and Central Africa, expressed confidence in Christian, saying: “Christian brings on board a wealth of knowledge, commitment to excellence and continuous improvement and will be an invaluable addition to our team.”

Expressing gratitude for his appointment, Christian pledged to work with the team and other stakeholders including industry players to drive innovation and excellence in the downstream business.

“Having worked in various capacities across multiple sectors, I am optimistic that we will elevate an already robust business to enviable heights”, says Christian.